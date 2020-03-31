This Vancouver Company Is Offering Free Counselling Services

As the world faces stress and uncertainty due to COVID-19, Vancouver based WIRTH Hats is helping its community through free online counselling and therapy.

“Counselling and therapy are some of the most useful and beneficial ways to support a community’s mental health as a whole, especially during these challenging times with social distancing,” states a press release.

The Vancouver brand is hosting a month-long campaign called #WIRTHStayingIn, which began Monday, March 30th. Through the campaign, anyone who needs counselling is encouraged to visit the company website. You just have to complete an online application form, but those who apply must follow certain criteria. You must be:

Financially unable to pay for counselling in your current position

Willing to follow through with at least four counselling sessions

Start no later than two weeks after hearing from them

Provide feedback on the experience

The local brand makes hats in honour of Jakob Wirth who began designing hats before he committed suicide in 2014. The company works to end the stigma around counselling and therapy.

“For many, the mental health effects of COVID-19 will be just as challenging to address as the physical health effects,” states the company. That’s why it’s important to ask for help when you can.

