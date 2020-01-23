Deal Alert: Starbucks Buy-1-Get-1-Free Happy Hour Returns Today

Another Thursday, another Starbucks Happy Hour. (They’re always on Thursdays.)
Show up at a Starbucks near you, order your drink (grande or larger), present your Starbucks Rewards card, order a second drink, enjoy.
You know the drill by now.
As usual, Happy Hour at Starbucks will run from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, but if you’re reading this, you’re probably a Starbucks expert and already knew that.
Did you know that Starbucks introduced some new dairy-free drinks earlier this month? This would probably be a good time to give them a try if you haven’t already.
Enjoy!
