Starbucks Just Added 2 New Dairy-Free Drinks To Their Menu

New year, new drinks—courtesy of Starbucks. The popular coffee chain is making January a little sweeter with two additions to its drink menu.

To make things better for those who don’t eat dairy, these new beverages are made with plant-based milk alternatives.

And even if you do enjoy dairy—you might just want to opt for a more green lifestyle after sipping on these.

They’re introducing an Almond Milk Honey Flat White, which combines ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde espresso with steamed almond milk and a hint of honey.

Or you can try the new Coconut Milk Latte, that features shots of Starbucks Blonde espresso with steamed coconut milk. A touch of Cascara sugar topping adds a dark brown sugar and maple flavour that you won’t be able to get enough of.

These two new drinks will be joining the permanent menu at participating Starbucks locations across Canada.

When: Available now

Where: At participating Starbucks locations across Canada

