Your newest coffee destination awaits at Nemesis, that just opened at The Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver.
The new location has all the classic Nemesis flavour with a full espresso bar whipping up everything from macchiatos, americanos and cappuccinos to lattes, mochas and a rotating variety of kombucha.
They also have lots of breakfast options, including yogurt with granola, smashed avocado toast with ricotta and maple syrup, toffee apple oats, steak & eggs, cauliflower hash and a breaky sandwich with fennel sausage and a fried egg.
But you can’t go here, without trying the French toast brulee, with caramelized milk bread, meyer lemon curd, white chocolate and candied citrus. Their brunch offerings are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
And unlike other cafes, they also serve craft beers and cocktails. Sip on a bloody mimosa, beetlejuice, their take on mulled wine or their signature Nemesis sour (just to name a few).
Nemesis Coffee, North Vancouver
When: Open now
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver
