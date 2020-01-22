Deal Alert: Domino’s Is Offering 50% Off of All Pizzas This Week

Domino’s is offering 50% off of all pizzas on their menu this week in Canada, so if you’ve had cravings, now is as good of a time as any to satisfy it.

The special promotion began on Monday, and will run until Sunday, January 26th, but you must order online and pick-up in-store.

It’s as easy as that. (And easier than it would’ve been last week with all that snow.)

You can begin your order, here.

