Deal Alert: Domino’s Is Offering 50% Off of All Pizzas This Week

604 Now | @604now | January 22, 2020
Photo: Domino's / Instagram

Domino’s is offering 50% off of all pizzas on their menu this week in Canada, so if you’ve had cravings, now is as good of a time as any to satisfy it.

The special promotion began on Monday, and will run until Sunday, January 26th, but you must order online and pick-up in-store.

It’s as easy as that. (And easier than it would’ve been last week with all that snow.)

Photo: Domino’s Pizza Canada

