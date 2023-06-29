Sexiest Restaurants In Vancouver To Go On A Date

Elevate your next date night by taking that special someone to one of the sexiest restaurants in Vancouver.

Whether it’s a first date or a special date night with your long term significant other, these spots will be sure to light that spark.

Sexiest Restaurants in Vancouver

Brix and Mortar

Take your date to this swanky restaurant in the heart of Yaletown. Dig into modern Canadian fare with a vast selection of cocktails and wines served by the glass in a chic heritage building with a patio. This charming space is even a popular wedding venue.

Address: 1137 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Elisa

Treat your date to a romantic dinner out on the town at this contemporary steakhouse offering modern takes on meats, plus seafood, sides, wines and cocktails. This spot has only been around for a few years now, but it’s already proving itself to be a date night hub for many.

Address: 1119 Hamilton Street, Vacouver

The Shameful Tiki Room

If you and your better half can’t afford a vacation right now, look no further than the Shameful Tiki Room on Main. This watering hole feels like a tropical vacation without ever having to leave the city. It features a variety of exotic cocktails, as well as Polynesian-inspired food and live music.

Address: 4362 Main Street

Kissa Tanto

This chic space was created with 1960s Tokyo jazz cafes in mind. The unique spot is unlike anything else you’ll find in the city — therefore making it a special place to bring that special someone in your life. Dig into Italian-Japanese cuisine and sip on a selection of creative cocktails here.

Address: 263 E Pender Street

Laowai – Hidden Cocktail Bar

You can add some mystery to your date by visiting a secret speakeasy resembling one from the prohibition era. Vancouver Chinatown’s Laowai brings that seductive time period back with its new cocktail and dim-sum parlour. The dim lighting and beautiful ambience are sure to make for a romantic and sexy night out.

Address: Located behind BLND TGER Dumplings, 251 East Georgia Street, Vancouver (Order the “Number 7”)

The Roof at Black + Blue

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better patio in the city. The Roof at Black + Blue is Vancouver’s largest rooftop dining destination — making it perfect for a romantic date night out. It’s best known for its selection of steak and seafood.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street

Honey Salt

Find this gem inside Parq Vancouver. It offers farm-to-table food and drinks for breakfast, lunch and dinner in a chic, airy space. The menu includes romantic bites like steak, seafood, and more. Honey Salt also features a special pasta night on Sundays and an epic weekend brunch spread.

Address: 39 Smithe Street

Glowbal

Dine in style at this glitzy downtown joint featuring a sprawling patio and sleek bar. There’s even seating areas that resemble a bird cage — ensuring couples can have an intimate meal in a fun setting. Their menu includes a selection of steak and seafood, as well as some casual favourites.

Address: 590 W Georgia Street

Nightingale

This romantic restaurant offers a menu that is designed for sharing. Order a variety of small and large plates, as well as pizzas to share with your date. Save room for dessert though — they have some decadent options, including a salted caramel pot de creme, mango pannacotta and earl grey cake.

Address: 1017 W Hastings Street

Reflections Terrace

Discover this beautiful rooftop terrace at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in the city’s downtown core. This trendy and tranquil lounge features an array of unique sips and tapas-style plates. Their cocktail list includes a secret garden fizz, bittersweet symphony, rose-coloured glasses, and a watermelon splash (just to name a few).

Address: 801 W Georgia Street