Hitting the trails is always a fun part of the springtime season, but no one likes having to drive all the way there, especially with the gas prices right now. Thankfully, there’s plenty of options that will let you kick back and relax all the way to the parks.

RELATED: You Will Soon Need A Day Pass To Visit These Popular B.C. Parks

Parkbus

As an official partner of VIA Rail and Parks Canada, Parkbus is “your ride to BC’s best outdoor destinations.” They are a bus service that offers visitors an accessible way to get to and from some of Canada’s most popular parks. Not only that, but they have self-guided and guided options, making it an even more convenient way to experience the outdoors.

“With partnerships spanning park agencies, municipalities, and community organizations, Parkbus continues to break down barriers to outdoor recreation, encouraging healthier lifestyles and a deeper connection to the environment,” Parkbus writes on their website.

“As we expand, our focus remains on accessibility, sustainability, and inspiring more people to discover the incredible green spaces that make Canada so unique.”

This Summer’s Routes

Starting in June, Parkbus is offering four self-guided destinations for you to visit. This includes:

Garibaldi Provincial Park

Golden Ears Provincial Park

Coquihalla Canyon Park & Othello Tunnels

Cultus Lake Provincial Park

The newest of these destinations is Coquihalla Canyon Park & Othello Tunnels, which are reopening in May 2026 after many years of repairs.

Each destination has the same pickup location: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver. Departure dates and times vary, as well as return times, so it’s best to check online for whichever park you’re planning on bussing to.

And before you go, do note that Garibaldi Provincial park and Golden Ears Provincial Park will require visitors to hold day-use passes in order to access the trails. For more information, head here.