You Will Soon Need A Day Pass To Visit These Popular B.C. Parks

With the weather warming up, all you hikers will be hitting the trails soon— or maybe you already have. But while B.C. has tons of amazing places to experience the great outdoors, a few popular provincial parks will be requiring its visitors to register for day-use passes in order to visit.

Day Passes At BC Parks

BC Parks announced that its Day-Use Pass Program will be continuing in a number of parks to “provide people with a more enjoyable experience by reducing congestion on trails, roads and parking areas, while helping conserve the natural values that make the parks special.”

In past years, Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park, Golden Ears Park and Garibaldi Park have required its guests to have a day-use pass to visit during peak season. This requirement will return again this year.

You will need a vehicle day-use pass if you are going to Golden Ears Park and the three trailheads at Garibaldi Park (Diamond Head, Rubble Creek and Cheakamus). Moreover, those visiting Joffre Lakes Park need a trail pass for each person in the party.

If you’ve got a valid camping reservation, then you don’t need a day-use pass. Although, BC Parks does encourage you to cancel your pass if you don’t intend to use them. This frees up space for others who intend to reserve and use a pass.

Required Dates and Times

Passes are required Friday to Monday at Golden Ears Park, but only until 3:30pm; afterwards, visitors can enter the park without a pass. At Garibaldi Park, passes are needed from Friday to Monday for Rubble Creek and Diamond Head access points. They are required daily for the Cheakamus access point.

The passes are required:

Monday, May 11 until Oct. 25, 2026, for Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park (trail passes)

Friday, May 15 until Sept. 7, 2026, for Golden Ears Park (vehicle passes)

Friday, June 12 until Oct. 12, 2026, for Garibaldi Park (vehicle passes)

Do note that Joffre Lakes Park will be temporarily closed June 20-27, 2026, and Sept. 8-30, 2026 in support of First Nations cultural practices and conservation efforts.

Day-use passes can be reserved two days in advance before you intend to visit. They are available online at 7:00am PT, which you can find here.