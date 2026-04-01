The Easter long weekend is on the horizon, which means you’re probably planning how to spend it. Whether you’re hitting up an event or chilling at home, it’s important to know what’s open and closed around Vancouver so you’re not caught off-guard by a closed sign on a door.

RELATED: 30 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (Apr 3-6)

Here’s everything that’s open and closed in Vancouver this Easter long weekend.

Transit

Since Good Friday is considered a statutory holiday, TransLink buses– as well as the SkyTrain and SeaBus– will be using holiday schedules and fares. Only the West Coast Express will not be in operation.

On Monday, TransLink buses and Seabuses will return to standard weekday service. The SkyTrain will also be running on its standard weekday schedule, although there will be reduced peak service.

Government Offices and Services

Government offices are closed on the long weekend– this includes City Halls, Service Canada, passport offices, and ICBC.

The majority of BC Liquor Stores will be open with reduced hours. This may depend on location, though; and private liquor stores may have differing hours and openings/closings.

Shopping

You can expect most malls to be open over the long weekend. This includes most of the popular malls around Metro Vancouver, like:

CF Pacific Centre Mall (Friday, 11:00am – 7:00pm; Monday, 10:00am – 7:00pm)

Metropolis at Metrotown (Friday, 11:00am – 7:00pm; Monday, 10:00am – 7:00pm)

Coquitlam Centre (Friday, 11:00am – 6:00pm; Monday, 10:00am – 7:00pm)

Tsawwassen Mills (Friday, 10:00am – 9:00pm; Monday, 10:0am – 7:00pm)

Richmond Centre (Friday, 11:00am – 7:00pm; Monday, 10:00am – 9:00pm)

Willowbrook Shopping Centre (Friday, 11:00am – 6:00pm; Monday, 10:00am – 7:00pm)

Attractions

Many attractions will remain open during the long weekend. Places like Science World, the Vancouver Aquarium, and the Vancouver Art Gallery will have their doors open. You can also drop by Cineplex theatres, the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and VanDusen Botanical Gardens.