Lady Gaga, Celine Dion + Dozens More Host Benefit Concert This Weekend

Dana Bowen | April 15, 2020
One World Together At Home
Photo: @pharrell @taylorswift @eltonjohn @aliciakeys @lizzobeeating / Instagram

Dozens of the world’s biggest celebrities are joining in to host the One World: Together at Home benefit concert.

That list includes musicians and comedians like Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Ellen Degeneres and Lizzo, among others.

While the benefit concert is curated by Lady Gaga, it’s in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO). Funds will go toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The show will features performances by many celebrities from their homes, while also celebrating frontline workers and telling their stories.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the event together, Saturday April 18th.

Other celebrities you’ll be able to catch include:

  • Amy Poehler
  • Awkwafina
  • Billie Eilish
  • Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day
  • Camila Cabello
  • Chris Martin
  • Elton John
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Keith Urban
  • LL COOL J
  • Matthew McConaughey
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Pharrell Williams
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Taylor Swift
  • Usher

You can find the show on Global, ABC Spark and National Geographic at 5 pm PT, Saturday. So, will you be tuning in?

