You Can Watch a New Cirque Du Soleil Show Front Row From Your Couch

As Canadians learn to fend off the boredom from home, Cirque du Soleil is here to help send you off on a whimsical adventure.

The Montreal-based circus company has launched Cirque Connect – where the public can tune into weekly performances.

“Our shows give our fans a chance to escape into fantasy and imaginary worlds through our stories and unique characters,” said Sheila Morin, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer. “Now, more than ever, we need to continue to provide wonderment, even from afar, straight into your homes.”

On Fridays, the public can watch 60-minute online programs, featuring some of Cirque du Soleil’s most awe-inspiring moments.

The next act will take place Friday, April 3rd at 12 pm, Pacific Time. This week’s show will feature performances from Cirque du Soleil Amaluna, VOLTA and Bazzar.

And if you miss the show Friday, they will be available to watch later at the Cirque Connect website.

