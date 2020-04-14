This BC Yoga Studio Is Offering 4 Weeks Of Virtual Classes, By Donation

A BC based studio is launching a four week program, where yogis can do their practice from the comfort of their homes.

Nectar Yoga B&B on Bowen Island is one of the province’s greatest hidden gems. And while you can’t escape there right now—you can de-stress from all that is going on by taking their virtual classes.

Given the current circumstances, the online yin yoga deep-dive course is available by donation. Any money received will go towards supporting Nectar Yoga since they’ve had to close their doors.

You Might Also Like:

It consists of one class per week for a month. Participants will learn to open their mind and body to become more relaxed and present.

Yin yoga is similar to meditation in that it holds postures for a longer period of time and focuses on breath. It’s also a great introduction into yoga for those who are new to it entirely.

There are a series of videos that will be provided to those who sign up for the course that are designed for all experience levels with different variations.

The classes will take place every Friday but you can login any time during the week to view the videos.

Yin yoga deep-dive by Nectar Yoga

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. from April 17 to May 8, 2020

Cost: By donation