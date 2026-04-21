The next Old Age Security (OAS) benefit payment are coming, and the benefit amounts have increased. How much you can get depends on a couple of factors, so here’s what you need to know about the upcoming payments.

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Old Age Security Benefit

OAS payments are meant for Canadian citizens aged 65 and older. It’s the government’s way of supporting seniors throughout their later years, a benefit that they receive no matter where they worked or how much they’ve saved up for retirement. Most people do not have to apply for the OAS, as they are automatically enrolled if Service Canada already has their eligibility information. But if a month has passed since your 64th birthday, you may need to apply manually.

Here’s the criteria to qualify for OAS pension payments:

You must be 65 years or older.

If you are living in Canada, you must: Be a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your OAS pension application is approved Have resided in Canada for at least 10 years since the age of 18

If you are living outside Canada, you must: Have been a Canadian citizen or a legal resident of Canada on the day before you left Canada Have resided in Canada for at least 20 years since the age of 18

