This Is What The New Pattullo Bridge Will Look Like Once Completed In 2023

Crews have officially begun working on the early stages of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement project, scheduled for completion in 2023.

The project is managed by Acciona Infrastructure Canada and Aecon Group Inc., and expected to cost $1.377-billion.

The renderings convey that the new cable-suspension bridge will have four lanes in total, and they expect to open the new crossing in 2023.

RELATED: New Transportation Funding May Help Push Surrey to Langley SkyTrain Extension

As many have noticed, the original 80-year-old bridge has been in dire need of a makeover. Not only is the bridge old, but it is no longer able to accommodate the number of daily crossings. For this reason, the lanes on the bridge are being built 10% wider and will therefore accommodate heavier traffic. In addition, the bridge will be built with the possibility to expand into six lanes.

Also, the bridge will have separated bike lanes and pedestrian paths on the edges in both directions.

Pattullo Bridge Replacement

The new bridge will be located just north and upstream of the existing bridge, and will provide:

A safer crossing with wider lanes and a centre median that separates traffic travelling in opposite directions.

Modern lane widths to increase capacity on the bridge by 10%.

Improved community connections in New Westminster and Surrey.

Separate pedestrian and cyclist paths.

The crossing is part of the Major Road Network, serving primarily as a connection between Surrey, New Westminster and Burnaby. As a result, it is a critical transportation link for the movement of people, goods, and services.

To facilitate the new bridge there will be a realignment and extension of Scott Road creating a direct connection to King George Boulevard. In addition, the bridge will connect with the westbound lanes of Highway 17.

Surrey Connection

New Westminster Connection