9 Metro Vancouver Parks That Also Have Lakes For The Perfect Outdoor Adventure

With the weather warming up, more and more people are flocking to the city’s most popular beaches to unwind.
If you want to avoid the crowds though, there are also plenty of less busy Metro Vancouver parks with serene lake, lagoon and pond views that you can soak up too.
Just imagine a sunny day, laying in the grass beside a cool body of water.
Metro Vancouver Parks With Water Views
John Hendry Park, Vancouver
Visit this 27-hectare park that is better known as Trout Lake, due to the lake being its largest feature. It’s a popular spot amongst locals with a wide variety of recreational activities to enjoy in the area. Or you can just grab a spot on the beach area and take in all the beauty of nature.
Address: 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Central Park, Burnaby
Find this gem right on the Vancouver-Burnaby border, that spans 90 hectares. The urban park is just west of the Metropolis at Metrotown shopping complex and it’s the perfect place to go for a stroll. Bring along your four-legged BFF and take in all the views.
Address: 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Deer Lake, Burnaby
Spend a sunny afternoon at this scenic lake in central Burnaby. It’s home to a plethora of wildlife and features a number of walking trails. There’s also a boat launch, picnic sites and a playground right on-site.
Address: 5435 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby
Minoru Park, Richmond
The must-visit Minoru Park is actually located at the site of a former horse racing track and airstrip in Richmond. The sprawling green space has several play fields, gardens and a quaint and tranquil pond, often filled with ducks. Compared to other parks, it’s rarely busy so you can enjoy some much-needed peace and quiet.
Address: 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond
Mundy Park, Coquitlam
Discover this stunning park with 176 hectares to explore. It’s the largest park in Coquitlam and has several walking trails that pass the park’s two lakes, which are Mundy Lake and Lost Lake. There’s also a picnic area, playground, outdoor swimming pool and sports fields.
Address: 641 Hillcrest Street, Coquitlam
Blakeburn Lagoons, Port Coquitlam
This is a fairly new park that just opened in 2018. Consisting of 2 lagoons, this tranquil park is perfect for relaxing and reading a book. There are strategically placed benches, picnic areas, throughout the park as well as a playground for the kids to enjoy.
Address:2900 Block, Elbow Pl, Port Coquitlam
Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve, Surrey
This picturesque nature reserve in Surrey will be sure to relax you. It features towering trees, serene meadows, beautiful creeks and a charming pond. The park is incredibly rich in both biodiversity and heritage, therefore dogs are not allowed in an effort to preserve the area.
Address: 9016 164 Street, Surrey
Green Timbers Lake, Surrey
Located in the middle of Green Timbers Urban Forest, this is one of Surrey’s largest parks and home to over 10 km of nature trails. There is a large picnic area right by the water with many tables perfect for family BBQs. The lake is also regularly stocked for fishing, and is frequently visited by local birds.
Address: 14600 Block of 100 Avenue, Surrey BC
Brydon Lagoon, Langley
Check out this hidden gem in downtown Langley, just off 53rd Avenue. It offers a scenic walking trail looping around a breathtaking lagoon. You’ll also spot many local birds here, so if you enjoy watching or photographing birds, this is the place to be.
Address: 5257 197 St, Langley City
