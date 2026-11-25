It’s that time of the year again: Metro Vancouverites are grabbing their skis, snowboards, and all of their other winter sports gear to hit the local mountains. Whether you’re a loyal Whistler skier or enjoy the sights from Cypress Mountain, there’s plenty to love about B.C.’s beautiful mountains and all the snow they have.

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Wondering when you can finally enjoy that fresh powder? We’ve got you covered.

Whistler

One of B.C.’s most iconic mountains, Whistler Mountain regularly welcomes three million people each year, including locals and out-of-province visitors. Together with its sister mountain, Blackcomb Mountain, they offer over 200 marked runs, over 8,000 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls and 3 glaciers. Every year, you can expect around 422 inches of snow.

The season on Whistler Mountain kicks off on November 25, with Blackcomb Mountain opening on November 20.

Cypress Mountain

Cypress Mountain is located in West Vancouver and offers a close-by winter sports experience for folks of all skill levels. They’ve got 600 skiable acres, 6 lifts, 2010 vertical feet, and 61 runs, making it a fantastic spot for locals. On top of that, they also have 11km of showshoe trails and 5 chutes for tubing.

Cypress Mountain has not yet announced an official opening date for the 2026-27 winter season. OnTheSnow predicts an opening date of December 18, 2026.

Grouse Mountain

A mere fifteen minutes from downtown Vancouver, Grouse Mountain has tons of snowy experiences to choose from. While they offer activities throughout the entire year, the mountain is at its most exciting during the winter, where you can find holiday-themed fun, zipline tours, and plenty of skiing and other winter activities.

Although Grouse Mountain has not announced its official opening date for the 2026-27 winter season, OnTheSnow is predicting an opening date of December 18, 2026.

Mt Seymour

Family-owned and thirty minutes from Vancouver, Mt Seymour is another amazing local mountain that regularly gets tons of visitors each season. With their upcoming ski resort expansion, it’s a great spot for every kind of skier, as well as snowboarders and other winter sport enjoyers. They also offer plenty of lessons and camps to help you refine your skiing and snowboarding skills.

Mt Seymour is anticipating an opening day of December 11, 2026 for the 2026-27 winter season.