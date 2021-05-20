7 Best Playgrounds in Langley Your Kids Will Love During Their Next Play Date

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

If you are in the Langley area, you will want to check out these playgrounds that are proving to be a fun adventure for kids of all ages.

Langley has been recently turning out new developments, new homes, businesses and neighbourhoods. Therefore, it’s no surprise that there are really great parks to play at in the city as well.

Here is our round-up of must-see playgrounds in the Langley area.

RELATED: 8 Of The Coolest Playgrounds For Kids In The Tri-Cities

Langley Playgrounds To Check Out

Penzer Parkour Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)

Penzer Parkour Park is definitely worth a visit. There is a whole parkour area in this park that is spectacular. In addition to that, there are lots of areas for climbing with both wooden structures and bouncy tires, as well as fun rubber matted hills. The in-ground trampoline, bike park with pump track, skate park all add to the unique vibe of this playground.

Willoughby Community Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)

This playgrounds sits right beside the Langley Events Centre and is a a perfect play place for toddlers and school-aged kids. This fenced off area has a soft turf which allows for safe play. The massive tree tower has a swirly side, and has many features including a rock wall, climbing features and plenty of miniature play structures. The large area also includes a splash pad for warmer weather days.

City Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Brohman (@langleywithlittles)

Who doesn’t love a dinosaur themed playground? This place hosts hours of fun with multiple slides (3 beside each other for fun play dates) and even a smaller one for younger kids. There are rock shaped climbing structures, hidden dino eggs, and a nearby waterpark. The park sits nestled in a beautiful park setting with picnic tables all around.

Williams Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Family Guide (@braveandfreeadventures)

This park and playground has a very naturistic vibe with both river and forest views. The playground is made mostly of natural materials and provides a large amount of climbing and physical fun that is sure to tucker the kids out. There’s a sheltered picnic area, gazebo, swimming hole, as well as outdoor fitness equipment.

Linwood Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism | Langley City, BC (@discoverlangleycity)

This park is widely enjoyed by all ages. There is a zip line and unique monkey bars which allow for a lot of fun swinging around. The park itself is catered to be diverse for young kids as well as toddlers and is rated quite highly amongst local residents.

Douglas Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism | Langley City, BC (@discoverlangleycity)

Located in downtown Langley, this fenced off play park has a water park, bowling green, sports box, hoops and more. The playground itself has a number of fun and unique climbing structures including a sphere, as well as multiple slides. There is beautiful green space to enjoy a full day of fun.

Hazel Grove Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amberly (@amberly_mom2twins)

Hazelgrove Park is a 3.5-hectares (8.65 acres) community park that has everything. This includes a playground, a concrete parkour park, splash area, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. There is something for all ages, and there’s a large field for those who just want to lay in the sun.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.