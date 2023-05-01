10 Best Playgrounds in Langley Your Kids Will Love During Their Next Play Date

If you are in the Langley area, you will want to check out these playgrounds that are proving to be a fun adventure for kids of all ages.

Langley has been recently turning out new developments, new homes, businesses and neighbourhoods. Therefore, it’s no surprise that there are really great parks to play at in the city as well.

Here is our round-up of must-see playgrounds in the Langley area.

Langley Playgrounds To Check Out

Brydon Park

Brydon park has some amazing climbing structures and a little carousel. However, the coolest part of this playground is definitely the unique zipline swing ride that allows your child to swing across the playground on a thrilling little ride.

Penzer Parkour Park

Penzer Parkour Park is definitely worth a visit. There is a whole parkour area in this park that is spectacular. In addition to that, there are lots of areas for climbing with both wooden structures and bouncy tires, as well as fun rubber matted hills. The in-ground trampoline, bike park with pump track, skate park all add to the unique vibe of this playground.

Murrayville Outdoor Activity Park

This playground is a paradise for children who love to climb, explore, balance, and play in the sand. The rock climbing towers, connected by a wobbly bridge, provide a thrilling experience for kids who want to conquer new heights. There are also three slides, a saucer swing, and spring riders to provide a variety of play options. The playground also features a nature hunt game that encourages kids to explore the environment around them.

Willoughby Community Centre

This playgrounds sits right beside the Langley Events Centre and is a a perfect play place for toddlers and school-aged kids. This fenced off area has a soft turf which allows for safe play. The massive tree tower has a swirly side, and has many features including a rock wall, climbing features and plenty of miniature play structures. The large area also includes a splash pad for warmer weather days.

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Complex Playground

The Aldergrove CUCC is a fantastic beach themed playground situated right beside the water park. Recommended for toddlers that are a bit older, the playground boasts 3 tall and exciting slides that offer just the right amount of thrill without being too fast. Several tall and challenging climbing routes are also available for kids who love to explore and challenge their physical limits. The playground also features a soft, squishy floor surface, unique net bridge at the top of the structure, and cute surf board shaped benches.

City Park

Who doesn’t love a dinosaur themed playground? This place hosts hours of fun with multiple slides (3 beside each other for fun play dates) and even a smaller one for younger kids. There are rock shaped climbing structures, hidden dino eggs, and a nearby waterpark. The park sits nestled in a beautiful park setting with picnic tables all around.

Williams Park

This park and playground has a very naturistic vibe with both river and forest views. The playground is made mostly of natural materials and provides a large amount of climbing and physical fun that is sure to tucker the kids out. There’s a sheltered picnic area, gazebo, swimming hole, as well as outdoor fitness equipment.

Linwood Park

This park is widely enjoyed by all ages. There is a zip line and unique monkey bars which allow for a lot of fun swinging around. The park itself is catered to be diverse for young kids as well as toddlers and is rated quite highly amongst local residents.

Douglas Park

Located in downtown Langley, this fenced off play park has a water park, bowling green, sports box, hoops and more. The playground itself has a number of fun and unique climbing structures including a sphere, as well as multiple slides. There is beautiful green space to enjoy a full day of fun.

Hazel Grove Park

This may be a Surrey park but still very close to Langley, Hazelgrove Park is a 3.5-hectares (8.65 acres) community park that has everything. This includes a playground, a concrete parkour park, splash area, tennis courts, basketball courts and more. There is something for all ages, and there’s a large field for those who just want to lay in the sun.

