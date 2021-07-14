Hike To One Of BC’s Most Awe-Inspiring Lakes Before Summer Ends

Summer comes and goes in the blink of an eye but the best way to soak up the last few weeks of the season is to hit the trails. This BC hike takes you to the pristine deep-blue waters of Lake McArthur.

Discover this gem in the Lake O’Hara region of Yoho National Park. The 8-KM hike will take you 3 to 5 hours to complete, with an elevation gain of 310-meters.

The trek will take you through a serene meadow, lush trails and eventually lead to the breathtaking Lake McArthur. Its vibrant blue colour offers the kind of jaw-dropping beauty only BC can offer.

With the towering mountains surrounding the lake, it’s some of the most beautiful scenery you will come across.



While it’s a bit of a trek from Vancouver, at a nearly 9-hour drive away—the views are totally worth it. Summer is the best time to take in this lake, although you can hike around the area through till October.

Lake McArthur

Location: Yoho National Park, Kootenay Region

