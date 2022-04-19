The Celebration of Light Fireworks Are Returning To Vancouver This Summer

It’s official, the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks will return to Vancouver this summer.

The event has been cancelled for the past two summers, but promises to return bigger tha never.

The popular event always draws huge attendance at English Bay and Kitsilano Beach as well as spill over crowds in areas that have a good view.

Vancouver Summer Fireworks 2022

This year’s free event will return on:

Saturday, July 23

Wednesday, July 27

Saturday, July 30th (Finale)

Competitors countries will be announced next week. As most will recall, the last time the Celebration of Light took place in Vancouver, Canada was declared the winner.

Past events have been combinations of rowdy and respectable, with plenty of public drinking and shenanigans. After two years of quarantines and lockdowns fans of the celebration will likely be out in full force.

All you need to do is find a good vantage point. Some people show up in the morning to Sunset or Kits beach to reserve a seat for the show which starts after sundown.

Honda Celebration Of Light Fireworks

When: July 23, 27 and 30th 2022

Admission: Free

