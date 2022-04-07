After a two year hiatus Vancouver’s open air theatre program in Stanley Park returns. Theatre Under the Stars will put on two productions this summer, as per usual.

This year’s lineup will feature “Something Rotten” and “We Will Rock You.”

Something Rotten is about two playwrights of Shakespearean times who write the first musical in an attempt to make names for themselves. It is supposed to be absurd, filled with homages to musicals of the past, and rated as highly funny by Time Out New York.

We Will Rock You is set in the future, where two people named Scaramouche and Galieo must fight against an evil queen, all told through the music of the band Queen.

Both shows run from July 2 to August 27 on alternate nights.

Subscriptions are available for purchase which includes premium seat tickets, programs and exchange insurance for one price. Tickets can be sold individually as well. Theatre seating is divided into zones, with Zone A being premium seating and Zone D is less expensive.

The theatre can get cold at night, but many love to sit outside under the stars on a summer night and watch a musical and some bring blankets.

The seats are close together, but being outdoors might offer serenity to musical theatre lovers that aren’t ready to sit in a large indoor venue yet.

Theatre Under The Stars

When: July 2 – August 27

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park

Admission: Early bird single tickets (Zone A – premium seats) for adults $55 and kids $20. Subscription prices (for both shows) are $90 for adults and $60 for kids.



Early bird single tickets for adults by zone – Zone B: $45, Zone C: $30 and Zone D: $20.

