17 Fun Things To Do In & Around Metro Vancouver This Weekend (Jan 28-30)

January is coming to an end, 2022 is rolling along, and the forecast calls for some favourable weather.

Regardless of the wind chill, the sun is out and with that always brings energy to get moving or at least poke your head outside. Fortunately, there are a number of foodie events, activities, exhibits and fun things happening around Vancouver between now and Sunday.

If you’re looking for some ideas, here’s our weekend roundup of things to do in Metro Vancouver.

Things To Do This Weekend: Jan 28-30

Wine and Dine and Do Yoga With Goats

A local farm has brought back their popular wine and dine and goat yoga event this weekend. The actual goat yoga lasts one hour, with the opportunity to have delicious curry, samosas and wine after the session.

Take Advantage of Dine Out Vancouver Deals

It’s that time of year again where you can now try a number of restaurants on your bucket list for just a fraction of the cost. Dine Out Vancouver is back, but will end on January 31. With 328 restaurants and it’s the perfect excuse to try something new. Here’s our guide to some of the best deals being offered this year.

Get Two For One Pizza

Just in time for weekend, Pizza Hut is offering a stellar deal , where if you buy one pizza, you can get a second pizza for free. To take advantage of this deal you will need a special BOGO code. Act fast, the deal ends this weekend.

Take In The Lights At LaFarge Lake One Last Time

Lights at Lafarge is the largest free outdoor display in Coquitlam. This huge and beautiful display lights up the entire 1.2km stroll around the lake. Spreading cheer and beauty all season long, the lights will be gone after this weekend.

On Going Things To Do

Go For a Scenic Drive

On a clear night, Vancouver’s views get even better when the sun sets. Taking a late night drive around the scenic city with a friend is a creative and inexpensive way to explore the city on your own terms. Check out the best spots to take a late night drive around.

Try a New Drink During The Hot Chocolate Festival

One of the most anticipated annual winter events, the Hot Chocolate Festival has returned. Every year coffee shops, bakeries and chocolatiers get creative with their cups of cocoa. These delicious treats are perfect on a cold winter day, and to get into a “sweet” frame of mind before Valentine’s Day.

Check Out The Shipyards Skate Plaza

The Shipyards’ North Vancouver large, covered outdoor plaza has been turned into a free ice rink for the season. Skate rental are also available on-site, along with helmets and skating aids. It’s open daily until February 28 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Go Skating Outdoors

Enjoy gliding in this iconic space in the heart of downtown. Skating here is truly magical and feels like something out of a Christmas movie. Best of all, bring your own skates, and the experience is free!

Check Out The New Trestle Bridge

Another beautiful pathway now exists amongst treetops here in B.C. The newest addition is a 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” in West Vancouver, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula. Note however that some areas are still under construction and hours may be limited.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Enjoy Junk Food as Art

There is a fun new gallery in Richmond where many beloved snacks and treats are on display in a super fun and interactive concept. The junk food gallery is on display at Lipont Gallery in Richmond. The best part is it’s entirely free.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit is on now at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. The exhibit has been extended until February 20.

Go On a Kid-friendly Winter Walk or Hike

Bundle up and go for a winter walk in many of the beautiful locations here in B.C. There are some parks and trails that are even more beautiful in the winter. Queen Elizabeth Park, Green Timbers Forest, or Pacific Spirit Regional Park are just a fe that are perfect for a stroll with kids and are exceptionally beautiful during the winter-time. Be sure to wrap up though and wear the right footwear, it’s slippery out there.

Try Snow Shoeing

Don’t let the snow stop you from exploring this winter! Strap on your snowshoes and head outside with some beautiful snowshoe trails in BC. As with many of the local mountains, it is a good idea to check wait times and make reservations in advance.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you’re a John Lennon or Yoko Ono fan, you may be interested in the Vancouver Art Gallery’s exhibit “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko”. The exhibit looks at the couple’s collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Get Tickets To A New Immersive Cocktail Experience

A new fun cocktail experience is coming to Vancouver that will replace the previous Wizard’s Den and Tinseltown. This time it will be a mystical and fantasy-filled cocktail event that will mimic the Alice in Wonderland story. The experience will be filled with themed decor and drinks and is expected to sell out.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

This immersive experience in Richmond is a fun indoor activity to check out. The Moon and Back Gallery is best known for its themed rooms coupled with augmented virtual reality, perfect for your next trippy Instagram picture.

Regardless of what you decide to do we hope it’s a fun and enjoyable weekend.

