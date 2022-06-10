Watch Free Outdoor Movies And a Concert In Burnaby This Summer

Enjoy a date night out that is easy on the wallet by checking out one of the many free events coming to Burnaby this summer.

The city is screening several flicks, and the best part is, it’s completely free. And there will also be a free concert held with the sweet sounds of the symphony filling Deer Lake Park.

Free Movies in Burnaby – Civic Square

The beloved Summer Cinema is returning to Civic Square on Friday evenings at dusk this summer. Guests can just pull up a chair and bring along a blanket and some movie snacks to enjoy the show.

There’s even free parking available in the Bob Prittie Library parkade.

Here’s the full line-up:

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Friday, Aug. 12

Paddington 2 – Friday, Aug. 19

Shaun the Sheep Movie – Friday, Aug. 26

Ron’s Gone Wrong – Friday, Sept. 2

Free Movies in Burnaby – Edmonds Park

And new this year, Edmonds Park will also be hosting a movie night:

The Lego Movie – Saturday, Aug. 20

All of the events will take place rain or shine.

Free Summer Concert in Burnaby

The iconic Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will also be hosting an outdoor concert in Burnaby this summer, and it’s completely free to attend.

It will be taking place at 7 p.m. at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 16.

Guests will be able to listen to a variety of beautiful pieces, including John Williams’ ET: Adventures On Earth.

Make sure to remember to bring your own chair or blanket and keep in mind seating on the lawn is first come, first served.

