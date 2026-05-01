For those who love a good deal, flights between Vancouver and Guatemala are at quite a good price right now. If you’ve been itching to travel, then heading over to a sunny destination might be the move with just how great these flight costs are, in spite of spiking fees.

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Flights From Vancouver To Guatemala

This deal is specifically for a one-way flight from Vancouver to Guatemala City, the capital of Guatemala. It’s known for its rich Mayan history and nearby volcanoes, making it a great spot for those of you who like adventure. It also many religious carvings, colonial paintings, and breathtaking landmarks to discover.

You can find this deal for early to mid October. It’s best to avoid travelling during the warmer months as prices tend to rise around this time. The least expensive prices for this time of the year are between $590 to $2,750 according to Google Flights. That puts the $333 price tag on the far end of the cheaper side.

To fly from Vancouver to Guatemala for just $333, you’ll be travelling with Air Canada. You can book directly through them for a $1 extra or through FlightHub, Expedia, or Booking.com for equivalent prices.

As always, it’s best to book as soon as possible so you don’t miss this amazing deal. Prices fluctuate often when it comes to flying, and tickets for flights from Vancouver to Guatemala like these don’t last forever. Be sure to start planning early for that trip of yours!