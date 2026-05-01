It’s that time again—B.C.’s biggest waterpark is coming back just in time for the summer heat. If you grew up anywhere in the Lower Mainland, chances are you’ve screamed down a waterslide at Cultus Lake Waterpark, and 2026 is serving up another splash-worthy season.

Originally launched in 1984 by a local family (yup, still family-owned), Destination Cultus has become a summer rite of passage for thousands of British Columbians every year. It includes two massive parks—the waterpark and the neighbouring Cultus Lake Adventure Park, which is already open for the season.

But let’s be real, we’ve all been holding out for the waterpark. And now, the wait is officially over.

Cultus Lake Waterpark 2026 Opening Date

This year, the waterpark opens its gates on Saturday, June 6th. It’ll run weekends only until June 20, and then switch to daily operations until September 7.

Back again are VIP cabana rentals, which include the new Riverside Cabanas that are located alongside the Adventure River. You can also book a new Grandview Cabana that gets you panoramic views of the entire park.

What to Expect

With over 25 different slides and attractions, including 11 epic waterslides, a lazy river, four splash zones for kids, and five hot tubs, it’s still the largest waterpark in B.C.—and yes, just as fun as you remember. Whether you’re cannonballing into the pool or chilling under a cabana, there’s something for every energy level.

Other perks include:

6 on-site food spots

150+ covered picnic tables

VIP cabana rentals

BBQ and locker rentals

Tons of green space to post up with the squad

Pro tip: Buy your tickets online ahead of time. This place gets packed, and when a date is marked “sold out” online, there will be no walk-up tickets at the gate.

Whether you’re planning a family trip, friend hang, or just an excuse to wear that new swimsuit, Cultus Lake Waterpark is the move this summer.

You can find Cultus Lake Waterpark at 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake. For more information, visit cultus.com.