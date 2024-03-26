Startup Canada Tour | Langley
Connect with the Canadian entrepreneurship ecosystem at Startup Canada Tour to build out your network, learn from industry experts, and apply that knowledge back into your early stage business!
Join Startup Canada on Wednesday, May 15, at the Coast Langley City Hotel & Convention Centre and get access to:
🎤 Inspiring keynotes, engaging panels, and actionable workshops
💡Expert advising through the Ask the Expert Lounge
🧠 Local and national support organizations 🤝 Networking and resource sharing
Pitch your business at Startup Canada Tour
Entrepreneurs are invited to participate in the Startup Global “Pop-up” Pitch Competition as part of the Startup Canada Tour, an in-person opportunity to win a cash prize of $3,000 at one of our four Tour stops.
The winner will then gain entry to pitch at the Startup Global Pitch Competition Grand Finale in Kitchener-Waterloo on October 30, 2024, where they and 9 other finalists will pitch live on the Mainstage for their chance to win from an overall $70,000 cash prize pool.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to supercharge your entrepreneurial journey!
Register Online
Registration is now open online at https://bit.ly/sctour-langley
Startup Pass + Pitch Application: Early bird passes are available until March 28th for $30.00 and regular passes are $45.00.
General Admission Pass + Partner Pass: Early bird passes are available until March 28th for $95.00 and regular passes are $139.00.