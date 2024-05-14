Bingo For Life
Bingo for Life has been an institution in the Vancouver community for decades.
As a weekly fundraiser, local drag queens take the mic, call a night of bingo with incredible prizes donated by the community.
It remains a true community celebration. Proceeds from Bingo for Life support the wellness programs at Vancouver Friends for Life Society and mark a weekly community check-in open to all ages.
Event Details
When: Every Tuesday at 7 pm and ends at 9pm
Where: The Junction Pub
Cost: Admission is $10
For more information visit: https://www.vancouverfriendsforlife.ca/bingo-for-life