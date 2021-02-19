These Ice Caves On Vancouver Island Are Absolutely Captivating

Editor’s Note: We’re aware COVID-19 and additional restrictions are impacting travel plans within and outside B.C. right now. We occasionally share stories of our favourite places across the province for future inspiration.

Vancouver Island is home to some of the most beautiful wonders in BC and that includes these breathtaking ice caves.

You can find them at Century Sam Lake in the Comox Valley region, where there are 8.7 kilometers of trails to explore.

Ice Caves at Century Sam Lake

The ice caves are a truly remarkable sight that prove just how beautiful winter in BC can be.

Please note the trailhead is on a rough road requiring 4WD and good ground clearance and the hike may be shorter or longer depending on how close to the trailhead your vehicle gets you.

But you can also just take in the beauty by looking at the below pictures and dream of exploring the area when the road to get there is safer.

