For the third year in a row, Surrey has been dubbed as one of the sexiest cities in British Columbia, and the ninth sexist city across Canada.

This is according to an annual map released by PinkCherry, an online adult store for adult novelty products and lingerie.

PinkCherry ranked the sexiest cities in Canada according to purchases and consumer behaviour patterns from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

The “sex map” reviews purchases from Canadian cities with at least 300,000 people and towns with at least 50,000 people.

The company says that the results were very telling of the interests of people living in those cities.

This year, Surrey showed a lot of love for the classics. Their favourite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a companion to one of their top-selling toys, the rechargeable magic wand.

Back in 2019, the City of Vancouver was ranked the sexiest city in Canada. In 2020, they felt to #16. In 2023, they’ve climbed the rankings to #8 across Canada. Top purchases in Vancouver include all types of magical wands, strawberry lube and, AI machines and “plugs”.

When comparing towns, more sex toys were sold in British Columbia than anywhere else in Canada. As a matter of fact, 8 of the top 10 sexiest towns in Canada were from British Columbia.

See the ranking of both lists below.

Top 10 Sexiest Cities in Canada

Calgary, Alberta Halifax, Nova Scotia Edmonton, Alberta Winnipeg, Manitoba Ottawa, Ontario London, Ontario Toronto, Ontario Vancouver, British Columbia Surrey, British Columbia Hamilton, Ontario

Canada Top 10 Sexiest Towns

Colwood, British Columbia Roberval, Quebec Amos, Quebec Weyburn, Saskatchewan Estevan, Saskatchewan Salmon Arm, British Columbia Terrace, British Columbia Powell River, British Columbia Edmundston, New Brunswick Canmore, Alberta

