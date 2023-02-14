For the third year in a row, Surrey has been dubbed as one of the sexiest cities in British Columbia, and the ninth sexist city across Canada.
This is according to an annual map released by PinkCherry, an online adult store for adult novelty products and lingerie.
PinkCherry ranked the sexiest cities in Canada according to purchases and consumer behaviour patterns from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.
The “sex map” reviews purchases from Canadian cities with at least 300,000 people and towns with at least 50,000 people.
The company says that the results were very telling of the interests of people living in those cities.
This year, Surrey showed a lot of love for the classics. Their favourite BDSM accessory was handcuffs, a companion to one of their top-selling toys, the rechargeable magic wand.
Back in 2019, the City of Vancouver was ranked the sexiest city in Canada. In 2020, they felt to #16. In 2023, they’ve climbed the rankings to #8 across Canada. Top purchases in Vancouver include all types of magical wands, strawberry lube and, AI machines and “plugs”.
When comparing towns, more sex toys were sold in British Columbia than anywhere else in Canada. As a matter of fact, 8 of the top 10 sexiest towns in Canada were from British Columbia.
See the ranking of both lists below.
Top 10 Sexiest Cities in Canada
- Calgary, Alberta
- Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Ottawa, Ontario
- London, Ontario
- Toronto, Ontario
- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Surrey, British Columbia
- Hamilton, Ontario
Canada Top 10 Sexiest Towns
- Colwood, British Columbia
- Roberval, Quebec
- Amos, Quebec
- Weyburn, Saskatchewan
- Estevan, Saskatchewan
- Salmon Arm, British Columbia
- Terrace, British Columbia
- Powell River, British Columbia
- Edmundston, New Brunswick
- Canmore, Alberta
If you’re interested in learning more about the rankings and each city’s shopping habits, visit PinkCherry.
