Despite our reputation as being a no-fun city, it seems Vancouver has the most fun in the bedroom. And that’s why Vancouver was just named the sexiest city in Canada.

Company PinkCherry recently ranked the sexiest cities across the country, with criteria that looks at how much money is spent on sex toys and lingerie per capita, as well as per person.

The online adult store ranked 32 cities with populations of over 150,000.

This is the company’s eighth annual list, where we had previously placed second in 2018. Now, we’ve switched spots with Calgary while Regina remains at number three.

According to the list, Vancouver residents love lingerie, with black stockings and panties the best selling items in the city.

So, the top 10 sexiest cities in Canada are:

Vancouver, B.C. Calgary, Alberta Regina, Saskatchewan Greater Sudbury, Ontario Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Montreal, Quebec Edmonton, Alberta Toronto, Ontario Ottawa, Ontario Kitchener, Ontario

Other B.C. spots on the list go to Burnaby (16), Surrey (19) and Richmond (21). Vancouver did not make a similar list, however, of Canada’s most romantic cities.

Although it seems Vancouverites may not be looking to venture outside this Valentine’s Day, here’s our guide of what to do for V-day this year.

