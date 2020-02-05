This B.C. City is Both One of the Most Dangerous and Romantic Spots in Canada

Among the list of Canada’s most romantic spots, is a B.C. city that is also one of the most dangerous.

Amazon Canada recently ranked the top 20 most romantic Canadian cities, with seven of those spots in B.C. That includes Quesnel at number 13.

But Quesnel also recently made a list as the fifth most dangerous city in Canada. And, according to the 2019 report, it’s the most dangerous place in B.C.

Maclean’s Magazine’s Crime Index looked at how many incidents happened in each city and broke it down into categories. It then took the crimes’ seriousness into consideration.

And according to statistics, Quesnel had seen 127 assaults in 2018.

The romantic list, on the other hand, compared the sales per capita for things like romance novels, romantic comedies, jewelry and sexual wellness products in 2019.

Here’s the top 20 most romantic spots according to Amazon:

1. Fort McMurray, Alberta

2. Toronto, Ontario

3. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

4. Bonnyville, Alberta

5. North York, Ontario

6. Ottawa, Ontario

7. Grande Prairie, Alberta

8. Burlington, Ontario

9. Kelowna, B.C.

10. Victoria, B.C.

11. Whitehorse, Yukon

12. Calgary, Alberta

13. Quensel, B.C.

14. Cranbrook, B.C.

15. Edmonton, Alberta

16. Pembroke, Ontario

17. Campbell River, B.C.

18. Prince George, B.C.

19. Kingston, Ontario

20. Revelstoke, B.C.

And yet Vancouver is nowhere to be seen. In fact, the city lost its spot last year, alongside Port Coquitlam, Langley and North Vancouver.

So, do you agree with this list?

