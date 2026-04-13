As the cost of living continues to soar, it’s important to remember which benefits are coming from the Government of Canada and when.

This week, some eligible Canadians can expect benefit payments from Service Canada. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming payments.

RELATED: Here Are All The Government Benefits And Credits Canadians Can Receive In April

Canada Disability Benefit

The Canada Disability Benefit is a payment administered by Service Canada. These payments “provide… direct financial support to people with disabilities who are between 18 and 64 years old.”

There are a number of requirements you need in order to qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit. As per the Canadian government’s webpage:

“you must be between 18 and 64 years old

you must have been approved for the disability tax credit

you and your spouse or common-law partner (if applicable) must have filed your 2024 federal income tax return

you must be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes

you must be one of the following: a Canadian citizen a permanent resident an individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act a protected person a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months”



How Much Can I Receive?

If you are eligible, your benefit amount depends on your adjusted family net income. Benefit amounts for the July 2025 to June 2026 payment period is calculated using your adjusted family net income for the 2024 tax year.

Do note that in order to be eligible for the benefit, you and your spouse (or common-law partner, if applicable) must have filed your 2024 federal income tax return.

The maximum amount you could receive from July 2025 to June 2026 is $2,400, which is $200 per month. “This amount will be adjusted for inflation each year to reflect changes in the cost of living,” explains the Canadian government. “Your benefit payment will not decrease if the cost of living goes down.”

This week, the Canada Disability Benefit is issued on April 16.