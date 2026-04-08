Spring has sprung, and with it is a fresh new schedule for you to fill with fun. It’s the perfect time for you to get out there and take advantage of a new season. We’ve got plenty of things for you to do this Spring, guaranteeing that you won’t waste a minute of that gorgeous weather.

Cypress Mountain is presenting this guide. All about adventures and unbeatable experiences, Cypress Mountain is replete with beautiful views, endless excitement, and loads of thrills to be found. Whether you’re hitting the slopes or taking in the sights, there’s something for everybody on this iconic peak.

With that, here are 9 things worth doing in B.C. this Spring.

9 Exciting Spring Things To Do In B.C.

Have an Adventure on Cypress Mountain

What better way to spend Spring than on a mountain? The sun is out, the air is crisp, and the powder is perfect– the slopes are practically calling your name. And even if you’re not a skier or a snowboarder, there’s always fun to be had in seeing the sights, tubing, and basking in those mountainside vibes from 3,000 ft., overlooking the Howe Sound and the islands from top of the Skyhair on Cypress Mountain.

This season, Cypress Mountain is offering you an amazing opportunity to take advantage of the current season and beyond with their Downhill Season Passes. These get you access to the current Spring 2026 season, but also the Winter 2026-27 season, as well! Additionally, you get tons of perks like free parking, unlimited tubing and snowshoeing, and discounts at local outdoor stores. And you get 6 buddy tickets, so your friends can come along at a fraction of the price!

Right now, you can get a Gold Downhill Season Pass for just $719. That means your Spring is going to be full of mountain fun and snowy adventures while the weather is absolutely gorgeous. Grab your pass now as these prices won’t last forever– you have until April 23 to grab this major deal.

Discover 45 Acres of Tulips at the Harrison Tulip Festival

The Harrison Tulip Festival, presented by the Onos family, is here for another beautifully vivid year! From April 10 to May 3, you can take part in a B.C. favourite that brings together families, communities, friends, and couples as you stroll through acres upon acres of beautiful flowers. With this year being the festival’s milestone 20th celebration, they’ve also got some new surprises for you!

Boasting 150 varieties of tulips planted across 45 acres, the Harrison Tulip Festival is one of the biggest of its kind in Canada. Over 14 million Spring blooms are expected to line the fields, inviting you to slow down and enjoy the views. The four-acre Show Garden is a classic standout of the festival where you can find thoughtful displays of tulips in varying heights and varieties.

As for what’s new, you can check out the Night Garden (April 16, 17, 18, 24, 25 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm)– a special magical evening complete with a lit garden and vibrant colours, forming an enchanting atmosphere that’s fantastic for taking photos and strolling. The Bloom Bar is also all-new to this year’s festival, a self-serve flower area where guests can make their own bouquets and flower crowns.

You can find the Harrison Tulip Festival at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz, BC.

Celebrate Earth at Surrey’s Party for the Planet

Hosting B.C.’s largest Earth Day celebration is Surrey with Party for the Planet! Taking place on April 25 at Surrey Civic Plaza, this day is going to be packed with community, sustainability, and tons of fun. The best part of it all? It’s completely free to attend!

You can expect live performance and activities throughout the entire venue, including live music on the Earth and Meadow Stages. If you’ve got little ones, then you can head over to the Family Stage for some family-friendly programming from Science World and the Urban Safari Rescue Society. You can also find a free rock climbing wall, kid’s craft zone, and giveaways and games to keep everyone engaged during the event.

Be sure to visit the Sustainable Marketplace to discover treasures from local vendors and artisans. And once you get peckish, hit up the food trucks to grab some grub and fuel up before getting some environmental education from one of the many activities at the party.

Find Tranquility in Oak Bay

As Spring unfolds, a quiet breeze whispers through the air and calls you to serenity in Oak Bay. If you’re looking to slow down this season and find some relaxation, then it’s best found in this seaside town that offers you ocean air, walkable streets, and the feeling that you’ve chosen your destination wisely.

Located on the southern edge of Vancouver Island, Oak Bay is replete with lovely sights of the Salish Sea, and an invitation for you to spend the afternoon wandering tree-lined streets and admiring the sunset on the horizon. It’s a place for people who value quality over crowds. If you adore boutique shops, locally-owned cafes, and curated galleries, then Oak Bay should be on your Spring pathway.

With the sunshine and temperate weather of Spring, Oak Bay becomes a getaway that’s mindful. It’s a lovely location if you’re looking for time to yourself, especially with its spas like Willow King Spa and The Boathouse Spa. And as for food, international and Canadian flavours await you, all made fresh with a rich range of tastes.

Hop Onto a Ferris Wheel at the Lansdowne Spring Carnival

An iconic part of Richmond’s Spring scene, the Lansdowne Spring Carnival is a must-visit for anyone who loves local thrills and winning prizes. From a midway full of treats to classic rides, you’re never short of fun here.

Hop onto the Ferris wheel and watch as the sunset disappears over the horizon, or twirl around on the traditional carousel. And for you adrenaline-lovers, the Sizzler and Tornado are here to whip you around and around and around.

The Lansdowne Spring Carnival runs from March 26 to April 12.

Immerse Yourself in Nature at the Botanica Tulip Festival

The Botanica Tulip Festival is making its return this Spring with fields that come alive with vibrant hues and millions of unfurling flowers. This is a festival that invites you to walk amongst its endless flowers and take in the beauty of nature, gentle and growing in this season of renewal.

You will be able to see breathtaking displays that span over 13 acres, with 1.5 million bulbs and 59 unique varieties of tulips. Not only that, but you may also discover some delightful surprises that are just waiting to be found. Your furry friends are welcome to join you on your tulip stroll as the Botanica Tulip Festival has a pet-friendly atmosphere.

The festival opens on April 9, meaning you should definitely mark the Botanica Tulip Festival as a must-do this Spring season. Stay tuned for more details and prepare to head to 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack BC for a beautiful and colourful celebration of nature.

Win a Massive Prize at the Coquitlam Spring Carnival

West Coast Amusements is headed back to Coquitlam Centre for even more thrills this Spring. If you grew up in the Lower Mainland, you probably have at least one unhinged memory from this place.

With over 100 rides and attractions, you’re totally set when you visit the Coquitlam Spring Carnival. Funhouses, kids’ rides, and game booths are also super stacked here, so it’s great for folks of all types. You might even be able to walk away with a giant stuffed plushie if you play right!

The Coquitlam Spring Carnival runs from April 16 to 25.

Watch the Floats Go by at the Vancouver and Surrey Vaisakhi Parades

The world’s largest Vaisakhi parade is returning to Surrey once more in 2026, with the Vancouver version also taking place shortly before it. These massive celebrations expect to bring in hundreds upon thousands of people to each respective city, ranging anywhere between 300,000 to 600,000.

The parades both plan to feature colour processions of floats that represent community organizations. Included in the festivities will be a display of seva (selfless service), where residents and businesses offer free food and drinks to those attending. Expect live music, performances, and an amazing day full of culture.

The Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade takes place on April 11, starting at 8000 Ross Street in South Vancouver. The Surrey Vaisakhi Parade will happen on April 18 and begin at Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar.

Catch a $3.99 Movie at Cineplex

With so many amazing movies to watch, there’s no better time to head to a theatre and catch a film. Luckily for you, Cineplex is offering tickets for just $3.99 all April! This is all done through the Family Favourites program. These films are meant for everybody, and are especially good for families. The showings are dependent on which location you go to, but the ones that are listed on the Cineplex website for April are Hop and David.

Movie tickets cost $3.99 for Cineclub members with their booking fee waived. Prices are $4.99 for Scene+ members ($3.99 + $1.00 online booking fee). The cost is $5.49 for all other customers ($3.99 + $1.50 online booking fee), plus tax. Programming is available on select Saturdays at participating locations.