5 Cirque du Soleil Shows You Can Watch For Free Right Now

While people continue to practice self-isolation, Cirque du Soleil is here to bring some magic to your living room.

The Quebec circus company has been offering new shows every Friday, which features some of the best moments from their many shows.

“Now more than ever, we are here to raise your spirits through the art of performance,” it states at the beginning of one performance. “And together, look towards a brighter tomorrow, full of hope.”

While each one premieres at noon on Friday, they are available to watch for weeks to come. Here are some of the shows you can catch, while staying at home:

This performance combines three radically different performances from Cirque du Soleil. It ranges from Kurious’ steampunk-inspired mechanical world to ‘O’’s aquatic scene, which brings together acrobats and synchronized swimmers who perform on and above the water.

Then there’s Luzia, which takes its audience to an imaginary Mexico, which the website explains is “a poetic and acrobatic ode to the rich, vibrant culture of a country whose wealth stems from an extraordinary mix of influences and creative collisions.”

Alegria, Kooza and KÀ

This video mixes traditional circus-type performances with darker themes. While Alegria is a classic performance that combines acrobats, stilts and fire breathing, Kooza “evokes fear.” One scene from Kooza shows an army of performers dressed as skeletons.

As a contrast to these performances, KÀ mixes martial arts, puppets and interactive video projections and pyrotechnics.

Amaluna invites the audience to a mysterious island, governed by Goddesses. This is a story about love and the trials and tribulations that sometimes come with it.

Meanwhile, Bazaar is a more modern act that pulls out all the stops, with fire breathing, bicycle and roller skating tricks, among others. Meanwhile, Volta is a story about freedom and choosing your own path in life.

Zed

This feature focuses solely on the one show, Zed. It is a resident show created in Asia, which originally premiered in Tokyo. The performance is full of elaborate costumes and awe-inspiring acrobatic stunts.

Kurios: Behind the Scenes

And for everything about how one of these shows come together, Behind the Scenes is a look into touring, costumes, set and the performers themselves.

So, if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t even need to leave your couch.

Will you be taking a trip with Cirque du Soleil this weekend?

