With clear skies and warm temperatures, many spent the weekend by visiting local beaches across Metro Vancouver. Among others, White Rock Beach saw an influx of visitors that quickly drew red flags.

People packed the promenade and traffic was overflowing from the parking lots and spilling onto Marine Drive. However, the city’s biggest concern was how many people weren’t following health protocols set out by Dr. Bonnie Henry.

As a result, City Council has scheduled a special meeting Monday to address COVID-19 prevent measures and may take serious action with the goal of restricting the beach to White Rock residents.

In other words, if you don’t live in White Rock they don’t want you dropping by right now.

Ideas include fencing off the entire promenade, closing off specific or all parking lots, closing the pier, as well as cutting off vehicle access to Marine Drive.

While it appears locals currently support these ideas, businesses along Marine Drive have voiced their concerns. Due to current restrictions, restaurants can only offer takeout or patio service so the lack of access could jeopardize sales.

A few restaurants owners have taken to social media to suggest increasing enforcement efforts with more security or bylaw officers instead and not punish businesses struggling to stay afloat.

If the pier does close, it won’t be the first time. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 last year, the City of White Rock temporarily closed off access to waterfront parking lots, the pier and promenade.

