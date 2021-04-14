As most people accurately predicted, British Columbia’s temporary ban on indoor dining is expected to be extended, according to the B.C. Restaurant and Food services Association.

The ban was first introduced on March 29 after a spike in cases, but was set to expire after three weeks on April 19.

Following a recent meeting between the Association and Dr. Bonnie Henry however, the restriction will be extended into May as cases continue to surge.

“Our conversation has indicated that the current PHO order restricting in-restaurant dining will be extended beyond April 19th through to May,” reads an update on the BCRFA website.

“This is a result of the continued high number of daily cases and the province’s goal to have restrictions in place that avoid socialization and gathering indoors, for now.”

Indoor Dining Restrictions

With a streak of sunshine across the province, British Columbians have taken full advantage of the weather while traveling across the province and dining on patios. With no sign of cases slowing down, the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees predicts the ban will likely remain in effect for the majority of May, or at least until the Victoria Day long weekend on May 24.

It has also been reported that Dr. Henry believes every adult in British Columbia will have had their first vaccination by June.

While the extension has yet to be made official, many expect Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C Premier John Horgan to confirm the extended restrictions on Thursday April 15, when the two are scheduled for their monthly COVID-19 modelling presentation. The restrictions will also impact indoor group fitness classes.

Many in the restaurant and beverage industry have complained about the inconsistency and confusion regarding outdoor dining as takeout and patio service remain as the only method to make money under the restrictions.

As a response, B.C. has opened a grants program to help provide temporary funding. Still, many don’t feel it’s enough.

Where Do You Stand?

Do you agree with the restrictions being extended into May? Let us know why or why not in the comments below.

