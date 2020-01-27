It’s time to get out all your rain gear this week, because the Vancouver weather forecast calls for up to 90 mm of rain.

Monday morning may be all blue skies, but you can expect up to 10 mm from evening to overnight.

Tuesday will see light rain and temperatures sitting between 6-8 degrees, according to The Weather Network.

On Wednesday, the rain will come down heavier with 20-25 mm of rain and temperatures at seven degrees. But the Vancouver weather forecast does say things will lighten up Thursday, with about 10 mm and eight degrees.

Friday will be the wettest however, as we can expect to get 30-40 mm of rain that day. So how will you survive another Vancouver winter week?

The rain is a continuation from last week, where we saw 65 mm over the weekend. With last week’s rain, Burnaby residents had to evacuate due to mudslides.

