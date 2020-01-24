Metro Vancouver Expected To Get Additional 65 mm of Rain This Weekend

The Vancouver weather forecast calls for a serious downpour this weekend, of about 65 mm of rain.

The Weather Network issued a warning Thursday, saying an “intense frontal system is currently moving through the south coast.”

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” stated the warning.

There will be rain all weekend in Vancouver with about 15 mm of rain from morning to night on Friday. Temperatures will sit from between 6-9 degrees.

The rain will be heavier Saturday, as that morning is set to get up to 10 mm. Then seven more millimetres will follow throughout the day.

And Sunday is going to be the wettest, according to the weekend forecast, with up to 35 mm of rain throughout the day.

But if it helps plan your day, the forecast also predicts it’ll rain the most during the morning and evening. So that should help your afternoon plans.

So, how do you plan on spending this wet weekend?

