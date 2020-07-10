Go On A Magical Kayaking Or Sup Adventure In Vancouver After Dark

Vancouver Water Adventures has just the thing for adventure-seekers after dark.

They’re offering Light The Night kayak and stand-up paddleboard tours out of Granville Island every weekend this summer.

Once you’re on the water your equipment will come to life by lighting up so you can discover the city in a whole new way after the sun goes down.

The 1.5 hour long tours take place at dusk every Friday and Saturday evening.

For $75, you can go on the illuminated stand-up paddle board tour.

Or if you prefer kayaking, you can try a “sit on top” single kayak for $85 or make it a double kayak for $105.

Light The Night



When: Every Friday & Saturday at dusk during summer

Where: 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island

Cost: $75 for SUP, $85 for single kayak or $105 for double kayak, plus tax

