Go On A Magical Kayaking Or Sup Adventure In Vancouver After Dark

Meagan Gill | July 10, 2020
Photo: @granville_island/Instagram

Vancouver Water Adventures has just the thing for adventure-seekers after dark.

They’re offering Light The Night kayak and stand-up paddleboard tours out of Granville Island every weekend this summer.

Photo: Vancouver Water Adventures

Once you’re on the water your equipment will come to life by lighting up so you can discover the city in a whole new way after the sun goes down.

The 1.5 hour long tours take place at dusk every Friday and Saturday evening.

For $75, you can go on the illuminated stand-up paddle board tour.

Or if you prefer kayaking, you can try a “sit on top” single kayak for $85 or make it a double kayak for $105.

Photo: Vancouver Water Adventures

Photo: Vancouver Water Adventures

Light The Night

When: Every Friday & Saturday at dusk during summer

Where: 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island

Cost: $75 for SUP, $85 for single kayak or $105 for double kayak, plus tax

