It’s been six years since the 2020 quarantine and we’re looking back at all the ways Vancouver had to adapt to a new way of life. Like many other cities, things changed in Vancouver as stores shut down, people scrambled for toilet paper, and online school became a new educational phenomenon.

We’re looking back at the 2020 quarantine and how the city adapted during that time.

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Looking Back At Vancouver In 2020

Empty Streets

The streets were empty, businesses closed, and people stayed inside their homes. Looking back, we can see how the pandemic affected our city and how we came together to support one another during these difficult times.

Social Distancing

To promote social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus, signage was put up everywhere, reminding people to maintain a distance of at least 2 meters or the length of one hockey stick apart.

Grocery Store Mayhem

It was a hard time when grocery shelves were often empty and essential items such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies were scarce, leading to long line-ups and panic buying.

Long, Distanced Line-ups

Socially distanced line-ups became a common sight in Vancouver, with people seen queuing up outside grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential businesses.

Reduced Space

The public space was dramatically changed during this time. Buses had to reduce the seating, schools and playgrounds were closed, and many in person meeting spaces were replaced by online ones instead.

Keeping At Least Six-Feet Apart

When the weather warmed up, people began to venture outdoors, but they made sure to maintain a safe distance from others and remain in their social bubble.

Mandatory Masks

Wearing masks in public spaces also became the norm, with many businesses and public places requiring them to be worn as a mandatory measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

Appreciating The Healthcare Heroes

Through all this, it also brought us together and gave us a new appreciation for healthcare workers during the 2020 Vancouver quarantine. People showed their support through various means, including banging pots and pans at 7pm each evening to show their gratitude for those on the front lines.