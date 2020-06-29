Vancouver’s Hobbit House Was Just Listed For Sale

One of Vancouver’s most iconic houses, the Hobbit House, is now back on the market. The heritage house on 587 West King Edward was just listed for $2.698 million, through Realtor.ca.

At 2,900 sq-ft, the house has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and features an open concept design.

With a bumpy thatched roof, the house was originally built to look like an English cottage in the 1930’s.

Developers bought it in 2016 and incorporated its restoration within rezoning plans for a 20-unit town house complex.

That resulted in a City of Vancouver Heritage Award of Honour in 2017, recognizing the thoughtful restoration of the beloved home.

So, would you live in the Hobbit House?

