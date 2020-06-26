These Dreamy Beaches Are The Best Vancouver Island Has To Offer

These dreamy must-visit beach destinations on Vancouver Island prove why the west coast is definitely the best coast.

Best Beaches On Vancouver Island

Chesterman Beach

This is Tofino’s most iconic beach and the most popular spot to go surfing. The beach stretches just under 3 kms and is lined with the most beautiful homes. You’ll also find the stunning Wickaninnish Inn on the north end. Catch some waves or explore the tide pools during low tide to discover starfish and other marine life.

Sandcut Beach

Do go chasing waterfalls at this beautiful beach in Sooke. The 3.5 km cobbled beach is part of the Jordan River Regional Park and offers unsurpassed views of the Olympic Peninsula. There’s also a stunning waterfall near the south end of the beach that makes it even more magical.

Rathtrevor Beach

Check out this provincial park in Parksville featuring a large sandy beach and lots of trails filled with lush old-growth trees. It’s the perfect place to soak up the sun and play in the sand. It’s also a great spot to go camping or have a picnic.

Long Beach

Another Tofino favourite—Long Beach is the longest beach of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (hence its name). It spans an incredible 16 kms and it is an idyllic destination to go for a stroll, swim or a surf. Both locals and tourists flock here all year round, especially during the warm summer months.

Tribune Bay

Looking for a tropical vacation but in your own backyard? Tribune Bay is called the Hawaii of BC because of its pristine white sand and crystal clear waters. This bucket list worthy beach can’t be beat. Find it on the beautiful and quaint Hornby Island.

