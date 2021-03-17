Get ready to see some stars, and we’re not just talking about the ones in the sky.

As the return to normalcy is on the rise and people are getting vaccinated, filming is ramping back up in Vancouver and there is a large list of shows and movies to look forward to. Many productions are coming back with a few new ones announced as well.

Here is the run down a list of T.V. shows and movies that you may catch around town.

RELATED:

Filming in Metro Vancouver This Spring

TV shows

A Million Little Things – Season 3 Batwoman – Season 2 Charmed – Season 3 DC Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6 Debris – Season 1 Kung Fu – Season 1 Lost Ollie – Season 1 Maid – Season 1 Motherland Fort Salem – Season 2 Nancy Drew – Season 2 National Parks Pachinko – Season 1 Peacemaker (aka The Scriptures) – Season 1 Riverdale – Season 5 Space Force – Season 2 Snowpiercer – Season 3 Supergirl – Season 6 Superman & Lois – Season 1 The Babysitters Club – Season 2 The Big Sky – Season 1 The Flash – Season 7 The Good Doctor – Season 4 The Midnight Club Turner & Hooch – Season 1 Upload – Season 2 Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2

Movies

American Dreamer Bonfire Corner Office Easter Sunday Mixtape Peter Pan & Wendy Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Yellowjackets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Splendid World (@splendid_world1)



For more interesting finds across Metro Vancouver, check out our Entertainment section.