Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In April

It’s that time of the month again! With a new month comes a plethora of new content to binge on Netflix Canada.

As always, all good things must come to an end and sadly some programs will also be leaving the streaming service.

Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In April

April 1

300

Alita: Battle Angel

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion

Breakaway

Cold Pursuit

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Dating Amber

Glass

Green Book

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Happy Death Day 2U

In the Line of Fire

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Margin Call

Magical Andes: Season 2

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Racetime!

Shoot ‘Em Up

Tersanjung the Movie

The Eagle

The Flash: Season 7

The Last Exorcism

The New Guy

Urban Legend

Watchmen

Worn Stories

April 2

Amazing Grace

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes –

Madame Claude

Run

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

High Life

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elizabeth

Fried Green Tomatoes

Hop

Leap Year

Liar Liar

Missing Link

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Ray

Ride Along

This Is 40

Wild Child

April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force

Words on Bathroom Walls

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Teen Spirit

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

The Circle: Season 2

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Intrude

Law School

Love and Monsters

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Ride or Die

April 16

The 2nd

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico –

Into the Beat

Why Are You Like This

April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2

April 20

The Gift

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2

Ocean’s Eleven

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

April 23

The Prodigy

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When

April 25

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1

April 26

Greta

April 27

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30

Fighting with My Family

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada In April

April 6

Happy Gilmore

April 11

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

April 12

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

April 18

Just Friends

April 30

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

