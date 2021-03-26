Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix Canada In April

It’s that time of the month again! With a new month comes a plethora of new content to binge on Netflix Canada.
As always, all good things must come to an end and sadly some programs will also be leaving the streaming service.
RELATED: Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing and People Are Freaking Out
Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In April
April 1
- 300
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
- Breakaway
- Cold Pursuit
- Crank
- Crank 2: High Voltage
- Dating Amber
- Glass
- Green Book
- Grindhouse: Death Proof
- Grindhouse: Planet Terror
- Happy Death Day 2U
- In the Line of Fire
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing
- Margin Call
- Magical Andes: Season 2
- PAW Patrol: Season 7
- Prank Encounters: Season 2
- Racetime!
- Shoot ‘Em Up
- Tersanjung the Movie
- The Eagle
- The Flash: Season 7
- The Last Exorcism
- The New Guy
- Urban Legend
- Watchmen
- Worn Stories
April 2
- Amazing Grace
- Concrete Cowboy
- Just Say Yes –
- Madame Claude
- Run
- The Serpent
- Sky High
April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
- High Life
April 4
- What Lies Below
April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- Snabba Cash
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
- The Wedding Coach
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- Elizabeth
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Hop
- Leap Year
- Liar Liar
- Missing Link
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Ray
- Ride Along
- This Is 40
- Wild Child
April 8
- The Way of the Househusband
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Night in Paradise
- Thunder Force
- Words on Bathroom Walls
April 10
- The Stand-In
April 11
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
- Teen Spirit
April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Mighty Express: Season 3
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
April 14
- The Circle: Season 2
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- The Intrude
- Law School
- Love and Monsters
- The Soul
- Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15
- Ride or Die
April 16
- The 2nd
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico –
- Into the Beat
- Why Are You Like This
April 18
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2
April 20
- The Gift
- Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2
- Ocean’s Eleven
April 21
- Zero
April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough
April 23
- The Prodigy
- Shadow and Bone
- Tell Me When
April 25
- RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1
April 26
- Greta
April 27
- Fatma
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
- PJ Masks: Season 3
April 28
- Sexify
- Headspace Guide to Sleep
April 29
- Things Heard & Seen
- Yasuke
April 30
- Fighting with My Family
- The Innocent
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Pet Stars
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Everything Leaving Netflix Canada In April
April 6
- Happy Gilmore
April 11
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek the Third
April 12
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
April 18
- Just Friends
April 30
- Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
For more things going on, check out our Things To Do section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.