Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing and People Are Freaking Out

They say sharing is caring, well unless it’s password sharing that is.

Netflix is starting to run tests across random accounts to crack down on the password sharing that occurs with accounts. Some customers are already getting messages pop up on their screen.

The message reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

The announcement is stirring up some reactions already.

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, bout to lose 3/4 of its consumers. — Karlous (@KarlousM) March 12, 2021

But Netflix needs to understand, while I’m sharing passwords to my Netflix, I’m using my brother’s Amazon Prime and my in-law’s HULU and someone else’s Disney+ and so on. It’s an eco-system where everyone is winning. — Alyssa (@AlyssaDowning01) March 15, 2021

O no. Netflix doing the purge?!? pic.twitter.com/XXlHtfgfsy — chante most (@DOP3Sweet) March 9, 2021



In the past, Netflix hasn’t been very stringent on the very well known aspect of sharing passwords or accounts between multiple users. However, they are reportedly wanting to implement a new policy.

Essentially, what this means is that it will prompt certain customers to sign up for a separate account if they are not watching with the subscriber.

The testing may be applied for account security as well as password sharing, and can lead to a much larger crackdown.

It’s been found that approximately 33% of all Netflix users share their password.

The basic plan costs $8.99 per month, and the standard plan is $13.99 per month, which allows users to watch on two screens at the same time.

The subscription numbers have never dropped and the company has not been losing money reportedly.

However, like all other things, change is coming.

