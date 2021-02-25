The Oceanfront BC Mansion Netflix Used To Film ‘Firefly Lane’ Is Now on Airbnb

This one-of-a-kind Airbnb will make you feel like you’re actually a part of the hit Netflix series Firefly Lane.

The show was filmed at the extravagant West Vancouver mansion and you can book it out for approximately $517 per night.

The below scene shows the epic panoramic views from the outdoor patio and pool area.

Firefly Lane only came out on Feb. 3rd but it has quickly climbed to the current top 10 trending shows on Netflix in Canada.

It follows the story of longtime friends Kate Mularkey (played by Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (played by Katherine Heigl).

The 8,000-sq-ft luxury Airbnb can sleep up to 14 guests with six bedrooms (nine beds and 4.5 bathrooms).

It sits on a sprawling 1.7 acre property and has lots of amenities, including obviously the waterfront pool, a sauna and a child-friendly outdoor play area.

Airbnb featured on Firefly Lane

It’s also reportedly up for sale, that is if you have $17.3 million lying around. Check out the Airbnb listing for more information.

