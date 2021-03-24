Hollywood Celebrities You’ll Spot Filming in Vancouver this Spring

Christina Chandra | March 24, 2021
Photo: @peterdinklage / @johncenaoffiicial IG

It’s stargazing time – of the celebrity variety that is.

As many shows and movies are returning to filming locally, there is ample opportunity to catch some stars in and around Metro Vancouver. In a sense, these celebrities sightings is entertainment in itself.

We are running down some celebrities that can be spotted around town this Spring.

Jennifer Garner

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

In town filming the Adam Project, Jennifer Garner shares this video of herself baking cookies for her crew in Vancouver.

John Cena

 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncenaoffiicial)

John Cena is currently filming Peacemaker until June 15. He has already been sighted working out and eating all over Metro Vancouver.

Jude Law

 

A post shared by Jude Law (@judehlaw)

Jude Law will be coming to Vancouver to film Peter Pan & Wendy. Production started in March and will film until June 30th.

Peter Dinklage & Shirley Maclaine

 

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage)

 

A post shared by Gregg McBride (@greggmcbride)

Both of these actors will be in town filming Amercian Dreamer until April 16.

Jim Carrey & James Marden

 

A post shared by Jim Carrey (@jimcarreyhere)

 

A post shared by James Marsden (@james_marsden)

Along with everyone’s favourite blue hedghog, the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog is here along with beloved Canadian, Jim Carrey until May 10.

Julie Bowen

 

A post shared by Julie Bowen (@juliebowendaily)

Modern Family fans may be excited to know that Julie Bowen is here filming Mixtape until March 26. She even had her family here for a short while.

 

A post shared by Julie Bowen (@itsjuliebowen)

Ryan Phillippe

 

A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe)

Ryan Philippe is back shooting The Big Sky locally until April 23.

 

For more interesting finds across Metro Vancouver, check out our Entertainment section.

