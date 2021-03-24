Hollywood Celebrities You’ll Spot Filming in Vancouver this Spring

It’s stargazing time – of the celebrity variety that is.
As many shows and movies are returning to filming locally, there is ample opportunity to catch some stars in and around Metro Vancouver. In a sense, these celebrities sightings is entertainment in itself.
We are running down some celebrities that can be spotted around town this Spring.
RELATED: Here’s Everything Filming in Vancouver This Spring
Jennifer Garner
View this post on Instagram
In town filming the Adam Project, Jennifer Garner shares this video of herself baking cookies for her crew in Vancouver.
John Cena
View this post on Instagram
John Cena is currently filming Peacemaker until June 15. He has already been sighted working out and eating all over Metro Vancouver.
Jude Law
View this post on Instagram
Jude Law will be coming to Vancouver to film Peter Pan & Wendy. Production started in March and will film until June 30th.
Peter Dinklage & Shirley Maclaine
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Both of these actors will be in town filming Amercian Dreamer until April 16.
Jim Carrey & James Marden
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Along with everyone’s favourite blue hedghog, the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog is here along with beloved Canadian, Jim Carrey until May 10.
Julie Bowen
View this post on Instagram
Modern Family fans may be excited to know that Julie Bowen is here filming Mixtape until March 26. She even had her family here for a short while.
View this post on Instagram
Ryan Phillippe
View this post on Instagram
Ryan Philippe is back shooting The Big Sky locally until April 23.
For more interesting finds across Metro Vancouver, check out our Entertainment section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.