Here’s 15 Shows and Movies Filming In Vancouver Right Now

After being halted for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic—Hollywood North is at it again for your future binging pleasure.

These are just a few of the things that are currently being filmed in Vancouver.

15 Things Filming In Vancouver In February 2021

The Adam Project

This upcoming science fiction film is being shot in the Vancouver area in February and March. It will star none other than Vancouver’s very own Ryan Reynolds, alongside other big names like Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

Mixtape

This family movie being filmed in Vancouver stars Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, as well as Gemma Brooks Allen, Nick Thune and Jackson Rathbone. The comedic film will eventually be released on Netflix.

The Flash – Season 7

The seventh season of the CW TV series is being filmed in Vancouver. It’s based on the popular DC comics and stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Tom Cavanagh.

Batwoman – Season 2



A second season of Batwoman is on location in the city until at least May. It once starred Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, but now Javicia Leslie is taking over as the show’s lead character.

The Good Doctor – Season 4

The fourth season of this popular medical drama is currently being filmed in Vancouver. It follows the story of a young doctor, played by Freddie Highmore who struggles to fit in with his co-workers.

Riverdale – Season 5

Fans of the Archie comics can rejoice as season 5 of CW’s teen drama TV series is currently in production in and around Metro Vancouver. It will be filming in the area until May.

Big Sky – Season 1

The filming of new crime drama series starring Ryan Phillippe and Katheryn Winnick is taking place in the city. The show originally premiered this past November and has been on hiatus.

Nancy Drew – Season 2

Another popular CW show is filming in Vancouver. Nancy Drew, played by Kennedy McMann tells the story of a supernatural murder mystery.

Supergirl – Season 6

The popular superhero series starring Melissa Benoist is picking up again and it will be filming in Vancouver throughout the month. It follows the story of Kara, who is a reporter by day and fights crime by night.

Superman & Lois – Season 1

Clark Kent (aka Superman) and comic books’ famed journalist Lois Lane have to face one of their greatest challenges during this series, with its first season on location in Vancouver in February and March.

Turner & Hooch – Season 1

A new Disney series is also in production here and it will star Josh Peck. It’s an adaptation of the 1989 film following a detective (which starred Tom Hanks) and his pooch.

Charmed – Season 3

The third season of Charmed is also on location in Vancouver throughout February. The show follows three sisters (played by Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz and Madeleine Mantock) who after their mother’s death, discover they’re actually witches.

The Babysitters Club – Season 2

Calling all 90s kids! The nostalgic book series is coming to life once again for a second season. It’s currently on location in Vancouver and it’s expected to be a serious update from the first season.

DC Legends of Tomorrow – Season 6

The filming of the sixth season of DC Legends of Tomorrow will wrap up in Vancouver soon. The popular series stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh and Dominic Purcell.

A Million Little Things – Season 3

Back for another season, this emotional series is filming in the city until May. It stars Ron Livingston and follows a group of friends who discover what truly matters in life after one of them unexpectedly passes away.

