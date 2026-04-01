April is packed with plenty of amazing concerts in Vancouver, ranging from pop to parties. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to grab a ticket, then let this list be it.

We’ve rounded up 7 concerts in Vancouver that are absolutely worth checking out this April. The best part? Some of them are totally free to watch.

RELATED: 14 Vancouver Concerts To Get Excited About In 2026

7 Vancouver Concerts Worth Checking Out In April

Diljit Dosanjh – Aura World Tour

Punjabi popstar Diljit Dosanjh is beginning the North American leg of his Aura world tour in Vancouver! One of India’s leading stars, Dosanjh is known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab’ with his talents reaching into the world of acting, singing and songwriting. Dosanjh’s last major tour was his record-breaking “Dil-Luminati Tour”, which had a historic opening night at BC Place. The show drew a reported 48,800 attendees, and Dosanjh was the first Indian pop singer to sell out the entire stadium. He’s returning once again to the same venue to kick off his Aura world tour with Vancouver as his first stop of the leg!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 23, 2026

📍 Location: BC Place

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Diljit Dosanjh Aura World Tour

Blossom Block Party

Bigger and better than ever, the Blossom Block party is back again. Hosted by Public Disco, Dunsmuir Street is going car-free to complement Dunsmuir Plaza’s dance floor and activities. Vibrant, open-air, and exciting, the Blossom Block Party is where you can dance the day away while enjoying the spring season. You can expect DJs spinning tracks, dance performances, and plenty of community connection. Entry is $5 by donation!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 4, 2026

📍 Location: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre

🎟️ More Info: Blossom Block Party

Party For The Planet

Guests at Surrey’s free Earth Day Celebration Party for the Planet can check out live music on the Earth and Meadow Stages, as well as epic dance battles on the Community Stage. Heading over to the Family Stage, there will also be family-friendly programming from Science World and the Urban Safari Rescue Society. With such a rich mixture of performances and shows, you’ll always have something to discover on any number of Party for the Planet’s stages.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Party for the Planet 2026

PinkPantheress

British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress is heading to the PNE Forum to bring the party. Known for her genre-blending sound, alt-pop stylings, and nostalgic 90s/2000s influences, PinkPantheress is a viral sensation that everyone has heard at least once. Her hits include Pain, Just for Me, and her collaboration Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2 with Ice Spice.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 16, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Forum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: An Evening With PinkPantheress

French Montana

One of hip-hop’s biggest global names is coming to Vancouver this spring. Multi-platinum rapper French Montana will headline The Key on April 5, 2026. The show is presented by Unlocked Entertainment and marks one of the largest hip-hop bookings yet for the city’s newest 1,000-capacity venue. Today, French Montana holds two major distinctions: he is the most-streamed African-born musical artist and the first African-born artist to earn a diamond-certified single. Now, he brings that catalogue to Vancouver.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 5, 2026

📍 Location: The Key

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: French Montana

FKA twigs

Genre-defying and boundary-pushing, FKA twigs is bringing her Body High Tour to the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on April 3, 2026. She’s known for her mesmerizing choreography and avant-garde visuals, making her concerts a delight for anyone who adores an artful performance that presses against the boundaries of reality.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 3, 2026

📍 Location: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: FKA twigs

Leith Ross

Leith Ross is channelling honest and emotinal storytelling into their I Can See The Future Tour, coming to the Hollywood Theatre on April 18. With viral singles like “I’d Have To Think About It” and “We’ll Never Have Sex” under their belt, you’re sure to have heard at least one of their popular tracks.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 18, 2026

📍 Location: Hollywood Theatre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Leith Ross