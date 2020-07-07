The Vancouver Bloedel Conservatory Is Reopening For The Summer

The Bloedel Conservatory is reopening its doors next week to offer Vancouverites a bit of the tropics.

The Vancouver Park Board announced the glass dome is reopening with new safety measures in place, amid the pandemic.

To limit contact between visitors, people must book 45 minute slots, ahead of time. Guests must also remember to keep two metres apart and to wear a mask when possible.

Washrooms and other high touch areas will be sanitized regularly throughout the day. However, when the conservatory reopens, the gift shop will remain closed.

The Bloedel Conservatory first closed March 16th along with other park board facilities, due to the pandemic.

But as B.C. enters Phase 3, the conservatory is opening again, along with VanDusen Botanical Gardens, skate parks, basketball and volleyball courts, playgrounds, spray pools and some outdoor pools.

